Veganuary 2023: Plant-based food offers and discounts in Liverpool this January

Enjoy discounted plant-based food this January.

Veganuary has begun and restaurants across Liverpool are releasing new vegan menu items and offering discounts on plant-based dishes.

Last year, thousands of businesses took part in Veganuary, while more than 1560 new plant-based products and menu items were launched including Wagamama’s F-ish and Chips, vegan versions of Babybel and Philadelphia cream cheese, the UK’s first vegan chicken breast by Meatless Farm and new vegan options at Burger King, McDonald’s, KFC and Nando’s.

According to research by Nisbets, there are almost 3,500 people in Liverpool who follow a vegan lifestyle. The organisation also ranks Liverpool as the 7th most vegan-friendly city in the UK, with a large selection of vegan-friendly cafes, restaurants and retailers - and great Veganuary offers.

Here are all of the eateries in Liverpool offering Veganuary discounts:

Maray

Maray has two branches in Liverpool - Bold Street and Royal Albert Dock - and is offering 50% off all vegetarian and vegan dishes from the main menu throughout January. The offer is valid Monday-Thursday and excludes desserts.

Down the Hatch

Located on Duke Street, Down the Hatch is one of Liverpool’s most popular vegan fast food joints, offering a range of burgers, loaded fries and more. Throughout January, DTH is offering two for one on burgers, valid Monday-Friday.

BrewDog

BrewDog offers a range of vegan burgers and sides, as well as launching meat free nuggets and cheesy loaded fries this month. Plant-based food is two for one on Meat Free Mondays.

The Head of Steam

Offering vegan pizzas, burgers and more, The Head of Steam is a great choice for new vegans - and they’re offerings 50% of all vegan food this January.

Turtle Bay

