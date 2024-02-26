Watch Hairy Bikers visit Merseyside and discover the iconic Sans Cafe and Wild Loaf bakery
Merseyside will feature on the popular BBC Two series 'The Hairy Bikers Go West' this week, as David Myers and Si King taste some of the best food offerings in Liverpool and Wirral.
The seven-part series sees the duo reunite to travel down the west coast of the UK, starting in Scotland and ending in Devon. So far, three episodes have aired, with the bikers visited Bute, Dumfries and Lancashire.
This week, viewers can watch Dave and Si visit Merseyside, a place filled with childhood memories for the pair, and discover hidden gems in Liverpool and Wirral.
Their first stop is the iconic Sans Café, which is small but definitely mighty. First opening back in the late 1960s, the café on Lightbody Street serves proper Chinese food as well as breakfast dishes such as omelettes and a full English.
Dave and Si taste the café's pork dumplings and chow mein, and cook an authentic Chinese omelette. The bikers then head over the water to Wirral to taste the offerings of a popular seaside town. Visiting West Kirby, the duo discover Seafood Shack and are impressed by the freshly caught scallops.
Dave and Si also meet local farmers and visit the Wild Loaf bakery in Dingle, known for its incredible sourdough, sandwiches and sweet treats. The small shop on Sefton Street opened back in 2022, however, the independent bakery has been running since 2017. A range of breads and pastries are available, as well as hot drinks and sandwiches, and customers can see baked goods being freshly prepped behind the counter.
The Hairy Bikers' trip to Merseyside definitely showcases its incredible independent food scene and highlights the treasured eateries that may not have previously been known by out-of-towners.
The newest episode, featuring Merseyside hidden gems, will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, February 27 at 7.00pm.