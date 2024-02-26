Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Merseyside will feature on the popular BBC Two series 'The Hairy Bikers Go West' this week, as David Myers and Si King taste some of the best food offerings in Liverpool and Wirral.

The seven-part series sees the duo reunite to travel down the west coast of the UK, starting in Scotland and ending in Devon. So far, three episodes have aired, with the bikers visited Bute, Dumfries and Lancashire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, viewers can watch Dave and Si visit Merseyside, a place filled with childhood memories for the pair, and discover hidden gems in Liverpool and Wirral.

Their first stop is the iconic Sans Café, which is small but definitely mighty. First opening back in the late 1960s, the café on Lightbody Street serves proper Chinese food as well as breakfast dishes such as omelettes and a full English.

Dave and Si taste the café's pork dumplings and chow mein, and cook an authentic Chinese omelette. The bikers then head over the water to Wirral to taste the offerings of a popular seaside town. Visiting West Kirby, the duo discover Seafood Shack and are impressed by the freshly caught scallops.

Sans Cafe, Liverpool. Image: Google Street View

Si King and Dave Myers: The Hairy Bikers Go West

Dave and Si also meet local farmers and visit the Wild Loaf bakery in Dingle, known for its incredible sourdough, sandwiches and sweet treats. The small shop on Sefton Street opened back in 2022, however, the independent bakery has been running since 2017. A range of breads and pastries are available, as well as hot drinks and sandwiches, and customers can see baked goods being freshly prepped behind the counter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hairy Bikers' trip to Merseyside definitely showcases its incredible independent food scene and highlights the treasured eateries that may not have previously been known by out-of-towners.