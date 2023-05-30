Albert’s Schloss has already become an incredibly popular venue, after launching its Liverpool branch last winter. And, I have to say, I am one of the people who regularly heads there for a meal or a drink.

So, when I was invited to try the new food and drinks menu, I was hardly going to decline. Although I was sad to see some of the lovely winter drinks be taken off the menu, I was very intrigued by the new royalty-inspired cocktails.

I headed to Albert’s Schloss over the bank holiday weekend, to decide for myself whether the new offerings were as good as they as seemed.

Starters: Call me boring, but every time I visit Albert’s Schloss I get the same starter, and I can’t see that changing any time soon.

My friends will tell you two of my favourite foods are hummus and pickles, so the Hummus and Pickle starter was pretty much made for me. It comes with a huge piece of pitta bread and a generous serving of hummus, topped with pickles, coriander and pomegranate. There isn’t really much to say other than I would eat it every day if I could.

My dining companion went for the new Ultimat Alpine Krokette, which features delicious krokettes filled with four mountain cheeses and a tomato and herb sauce. Although I didn’t try any myself, can I just say the cheese pull was pretty satisfying. My dining partner wolfed them down and said he’d love to have them again.

Delicious starters.

Mains: Despite visiting both Liverpool and Manchester’s Albert’s Schloss venues multiple times, I had previously never tried the Vegan Wurst, so knew this had to be my choice this time. The huge hot dog comes on a fresh bun, with onions and a nice big serving of mustard, as well as chips, and it was incredible. It tasted like a ‘real’ Bratwurst and reminded me of being at the Christmas markets.

My dining companion opted for a new menu item from the Haus of Schnitzel, the Cordon Blue. Comprising of chicken breast, gruyère, prosciutto, wild mushroom and brandy sauce and truffle fries, the huge meal looked amazing and he absolutely loved it.

He described the schnitzel as ‘like a chicken kiev with cheese and prosciutto inside’ and loved the addition of roasted garlic cloves, which he slathered on top. The gravy came in a lovely little jug and really added to the dish.

Hot dog goals.

Our mains at Albert’s Schloss.

Drinks: The new drinks menu invites you to the ‘Lustgarten’, with seasonal spritz and Prince Albert and Queen Victoria inspired cocktails.

I tried the Coconut and Raspberry Martini, inspired by Queen Victoria’s love of nature, which features Sipsmith very berry, Kalani coconut, framboise, raspberry gomme, cranberry juice, raspberries and bitters. I knew I’d love it because I’m a huge fan of coconut cocktails, and it really didn’t disappoint. Despite not being a creamy cocktail, it really did taste indulgent and quite thick, and in each sip I could taste the coconut shavings. I think I finished it in about five minutes, it was just that good.

Look at that coconut!

For my second drink, I had the Lemon and Vanilla Martini, featuring Bombay Premier Gru gin, Absolut Vanilla vodka, vanilla gomme, lemon juice and lemon twist. I honestly can’t decide which one I liked more because they were both absolutely delicious.

My dining partner stuck to beer and had a Paulaner Munich and a Pilsner Urquell. He thoroughly enjoyed both and said the Pilsner was one of the best beers he’s ever had!

Lemon and Vanilla Martini and a Pilsner.

Final thoughts: The atmosphere in Albert’s Schloss Bold Street is always fabulous, and we really enjoyed the live band performing their take on popular hits. Our server, Lucy, was incredibly attentive and friendly and really helped us have a great time. Even on a busy Friday evening, our food and drinks arrived quickly and we thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.

If you’re heading into Liverpool for a night out or a meal for a special occassion, we’d recommend giving Albert’s Schloss a visit, and if you’re a cocktail lover like me, you have to try the new drinks menu!