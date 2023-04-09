Here’s our verdict on Albert’s Schloss’ breakfast offerings.

We were invited to try Albert’s Schloss’ breakfast offerings at their new Bold Street branch, and as fans of the bohemian venue, we absolutely had to go.

Drinks: The breakfast drinks menu features ‘liveners’ which are a range of cocktails, including Bloody Mary, Espresso Martini and more, as well as freshly squeezed juice and a range of hot drinks. While the cocktails sounding tempting, we thought 10am was a little early for alcohol, even on a bank holiday weekend, so opted for juice. I had the freshly squeezed lemonade, which was perfectly fresh and bitter, but not overwhelming. My dining partner had the orange juice, which he thoroughly enjoyed, but said the size was a little small.

Breakfast mains: The breakfast menu is simple, but features everything you want for breakfast. Options included the Kroissant Royale, pancakes, granola, and cooked breakfast - which we opted for.

I went for the Veggie Cook Haus Breakfast which consists of Moving Mountains sausage, smashed avocado, Burford brown egg, raosted mushroom, baked beans, hash brown, roast tomato and Pain de Mie toast. However, I removed the egg and changed my toast to sourdough to make it completely suitable for vegans. At £9.50, it was reasonably priced too and the portion size was just right. I’d never had Moving Mountains sausages until this meal and they are hands down the best vegan sausages I’ve ever had, I genuinely couldn’t believe they weren’t meat. The hash brown was delicious too and I demolished the whole plate.

My dining partner had the Cook Haus Breakfast which consists of bratwurst, smoked back bacon, Burford brown egg, roasted mushroom, baked beans, roast tomato, hash brown and Pain de Mie toast. This was also £9.50 but you can pay an extra £4 to add more eggs, bacon and sausage if you want to. He was very impressed with the meal and said it was just the right size too, especially as he was about to devour a huge pastry too.

Pastries: Albert’s Schloss has a selection of ‘Haus pastries’ baked in-house. Classics such as croissants and pain-au-chocolat were available, but my dining partner opted for a super sweet treat of a white chocolate and caramel pastry. Sadly, there weren’t any vegan options, but the pastry looked divine and he said he could have eaten another - it was just that good. The portion was huge, and well worth £4 per pastry.

Overall verdict: The service was quick and friendly, and the overall atmosphere and vibe was great. Our waitress was wearing bunny ears for Easter and had a smile on her face throughout. We were both impressed with the food, especially the hash browns, and we would definitely return. Prices are very reasonable and overall, we had a great time.

