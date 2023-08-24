It’s National Burger Day. A great excuse to try some of the best the city has to offer.

Where are the best burgers in Liverpool? It’s a simple question, but one that has a host of different answers, depending on who you ask. Everyone has their own favourite style of burger and a view on where to get it.

To help, we have compiled a list of 11 of the best burger joints in Liverpool based on five star hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency and customer rankings on Google Reviews - each outlet must that have at least 100 reviews.

So, these eateries should be spotless and offer the tastiest food. They are listed below in alphabetical order.

1 . Almost Famous, Parr Street ⭐ Almost Famous has a 4.4 rating on Google Reviews from 1.8k reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in August 2022. 📝 Edgy, American-style burger joint with sofas and a menu including hot dogs and chicken wings. 💬 “Really great burger and fries, with super friendly service and good music.” Photo: Almost Famous via Instagram.

2 . Boss Burger, Dunbabin Road ⭐ Boss Burger has a 4.8 rating on Google Reviews from 117 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2018. 📝 Hamburger restaurant 💬 “Juicy burgers with amazing sauce, crispy fries and onion rings.” Photo: Boss Burger

3 . Byron, Paradise St ⭐ Byron has a 4.3 rating on Google Reviews from 1.8k reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in April 2021. 📝 American-inspired chain diner serving posh hamburgers with a choice of toppings, sides & salads. 💬 “Decent burgers and friendly staff, good beer too, nice open kitchen and clean and tidy, good choice on the menu. Excellent location.” Photo: Google Street View