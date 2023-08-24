Where are the best burgers in Liverpool? It’s a simple question, but one that has a host of different answers, depending on who you ask. Everyone has their own favourite style of burger and a view on where to get it.
To help, we have compiled a list of 11 of the best burger joints in Liverpool based on five star hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency and customer rankings on Google Reviews - each outlet must that have at least 100 reviews.
So, these eateries should be spotless and offer the tastiest food. They are listed below in alphabetical order.
1. Almost Famous, Parr Street
⭐ Almost Famous has a 4.4 rating on Google Reviews from 1.8k reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in August 2022. 📝 Edgy, American-style burger joint with sofas and a menu including hot dogs and chicken wings. 💬 “Really great burger and fries, with super friendly service and good music.” Photo: Almost Famous via Instagram.
2. Boss Burger, Dunbabin Road
⭐ Boss Burger has a 4.8 rating on Google Reviews from 117 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2018. 📝 Hamburger restaurant 💬 “Juicy burgers with amazing sauce, crispy fries and onion rings.” Photo: Boss Burger
3. Byron, Paradise St
⭐ Byron has a 4.3 rating on Google Reviews from 1.8k reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in April 2021. 📝 American-inspired chain diner serving posh hamburgers with a choice of toppings, sides & salads. 💬 “Decent burgers and friendly staff, good beer too, nice open kitchen and clean and tidy, good choice on the menu. Excellent location.” Photo: Google Street View
4. Five Guys, Liverpool One
⭐ Five Guys has a 4.3 rating on Google Reviews from 2k reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2022. 📝 Fast-food chain with made-to-order burgers, fries & hot dogs, plus free peanuts while you wait. 💬 “Great food, good prices, very friendly service and loads of fries.” Photo: Five Guys