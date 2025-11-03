The Swan pub in Prenton has reopened after a three-week refurbishment, with a “fresh new look”.

The venue on Holm Lane is a Sizzling Pubs venue, serving drinks and pub grub, and has had a top to bottom revamp complete with a brighter bar area and fresh new furnishings.

Steven Deeny, General Manager at The Swan said: "We couldn’t be more excited to show off the pub’s new look. It’s been amazing seeing guests walk in and instantly feel at home.

“Whether you're popping in to watch the big game, grabbing a bite with the kids, or just catching up over a drink, we’ve kept everything you love about the place with a bit of extra sizzle.”

Take a look at the pub’s transformation below.

1 . The Swan, Prenton The Swan, Prenton | Submitted

2 . The Swan, Prenton The Swan, Prenton | Submitted

3 . The Swan, Prenton The Swan, Prenton | Submitted

4 . The Swan, Prenton The Swan, Prenton | Submitted