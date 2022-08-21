It’s been a tough few years for the hospitality industry but pubs and bars remain at the heart of many communities and these 10 are looking for new owners.

Going to the pub is an activity loved by many, especially in Liverpool. But, have you ever considered being behind the bar?

Merseyside is filled with incredible bars and pubs and a number are currently looking for new landlords.

These are the properties available on Rightmove and Zoopla, and many include living space for the owners too!

1. Abbey Hotel, Anfield: £160,000 (auction) This property is next to both football grounds and goes to auction in September. The bar has a traditional serving area, lounge, ladies & gents WC’s and cellar. Upstairs provides a vacant duplex apartment. Full details: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/126015341#/?channel=COM_BUY

2. 7 Church Road, Wavertree: £275,000 This bar/nightclub has a large bar area and plenty of space for seating. It boasts a high turnover each year. Full details: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/119816636#/?channel=COM_BUY

3. The Picton, Wavertree: £295,000 Located in a popular area, this property has two one bedroom apartments, a main bar, games room and trade garden area. Full details: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/125425694#/?channel=COM_BUY

4. Misty Blues, Manor Road, Wallasey: £300,000 The property has a large dancefloor, beer garden, bar area and seating - across two floors. Full details: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/122400500#/?channel=COM_BUY