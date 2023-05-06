Register
For sale in Merseyside: Gorgeous converted Victorian coach house with indoor pool for £850,000

The five bedroom property in Noctorum dates back to the 1840s.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 6th May 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 12:34 BST

Take a look at this beautiful property in a prestigious Merseyside area. The charming five-bedroom detached Victorian residence is located in the highly coveted area of Noctorum, and dates back to the 1840s.

Formerly a hay loft, coach house, tack room and living accommodation, it is now blended into one impressive residence boasting approximately 3,376 square foot of family living space.

Listed on Rightmove for £850,000, the property has period features, a large garden and an indoor heated pool.

Take a look at this Victorian home.

1. Noctorum Lane, Wirral

Take a look at this Victorian home. Photo: Rightmove

The property is filled with charm.

2. Noctorum Lane, Wirral

The property is filled with charm. Photo: Rightmove

It has a huge indoor pool.

3. Noctorum Lane, Wirral

It has a huge indoor pool. Photo: Rightmove

Dating back to the 1840s, the home has period features.

4. Noctorum Lane, Wirral

Dating back to the 1840s, the home has period features. Photo: Rightmove

