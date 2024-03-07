A unique, quirky home is up for sale, in one of South Liverpool's most sought after locations.
Hoarwithy Lodge is a charismatic Grade II listed lodge house with many original features, plus a distinctive and quirky layout, stone fireplace and iron spiral staircases. On the market for £950,000, the fantastic property has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and gated parking for four vehicles, as well as multiple reception rooms. Located on Allerton Road, the home is close to an array of shops, restaurants and green spaces, as well as three train stations.
The property description by estate agents Jackson-Stops reads: "Once the gatehouse of a historic Liverpool mansion, bears the distinguished architectural signature of the renowned Sir Giles Gilbert Scott (1880-1960). Celebrated for his illustrious works such as the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, Battersea Power Station, and the iconic red telephone box, Scott's architectural influence adds a unique and historically significant dimension to the character of the home."
Location: Allerton Road, Mossley Hill, Liverpool L18
Price: £950,000
Estate agent: Jackson-Stops