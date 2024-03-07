Hoarwithy Lodge is a charismatic Grade II listed lodge house with many original features, plus a distinctive and quirky layout, stone fireplace and iron spiral staircases. On the market for £950,000, the fantastic property has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and gated parking for four vehicles, as well as multiple reception rooms. Located on Allerton Road, the home is close to an array of shops, restaurants and green spaces, as well as three train stations.