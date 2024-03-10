For sale Merseyside: 'Simply stunning' £920k Heswall house with beautiful views in desirable location

'This superb family home exudes class and takes full advantage of the panoramic estuary views.'

Emma Dukes
Published 10th Mar 2024, 15:28 GMT

A 'stunning' Wirral property is on the market, boasting beautiful views of the Welsh Hills.

Nestled in the picturesque enclave of Lower Heswall, the large four-bed home has a south-facing rear garden and a wonderful open-plan living space, ideal for families.

Listed on Rightmove for £920,000, the property description by Karl Tatler Estate Agents reads: "Simply stunning! A truly wonderful example of modern day architecture! Fully renovated, this superb family home exudes class and takes full advantage of the panoramic estuary views. Boasting open-plan living, four double bedrooms and three bathrooms, this home has everything and more."

The detached home comes complete with modern amenities, including a home office, a dedicated utility room, and an external store room, and is close to the Wirral Way and local shops.

Location: Rectory Lane, Heswall, Wirral.

Price: £920,000.

Estate Agent: Karl Tatler.

