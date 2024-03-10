A 'stunning' Wirral property is on the market, boasting beautiful views of the Welsh Hills.

Nestled in the picturesque enclave of Lower Heswall, the large four-bed home has a south-facing rear garden and a wonderful open-plan living space, ideal for families.

Listed on Rightmove for £920,000, the property description by Karl Tatler Estate Agents reads: "Simply stunning! A truly wonderful example of modern day architecture! Fully renovated, this superb family home exudes class and takes full advantage of the panoramic estuary views. Boasting open-plan living, four double bedrooms and three bathrooms, this home has everything and more."

The detached home comes complete with modern amenities, including a home office, a dedicated utility room, and an external store room, and is close to the Wirral Way and local shops.

Location: Rectory Lane, Heswall, Wirral.

Price: £920,000.

Estate Agent: Karl Tatler.

1 . Rectory Lane, Heswall, Wirral Rectory Lane, Heswall, Wirral. Photo: Rightmove/Karl Tatler

2 . Rectory Lane, Heswall, Wirral Rectory Lane, Heswall, Wirral. Photo: Rightmove/Karl Tatler

3 . Rectory Lane, Heswall, Wirral Rectory Lane, Heswall, Wirral. Photo: Rightmove/Karl Tatler