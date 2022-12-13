The Geminid meteor shower is one of the most active meteor showers that is set to peak this week in Liverpool.

Stargazers at the ready as the UK is set to welcome a Geminid meteor shower this week. Good news, it should be visible in Liverpool - but this is weather dependent.

As one of the last meteor showers of 2022, it is also one of the most active with a peak rate of 150 meteors per hour. The Geminid meteor shower is widely regarded as one of the more spectacular with brightly multicoloured meteors that are mainly white, some yellow, and a couple that are green, red and blue.

Geminids radiate from the bright star of Castor in the Gemini constellation and were first observed in 1862. It streams from debris left behind by 3,200 Phaethon which makes it one of the few meteor showers that do not originate from a comet.

In what could be bad news for people across not just Merseyside but the entire country, it could be far less visible than normal in 2022. The waning gibbous moon is expected to rise around the time of the meteor shower and its light would drown out the dimmer meteors.

According to experts, Geminids are considered to be intensifying year on year, so long as the Met Office has forecast clear conditions for Liverpool - which is not likely given recent snowy conditions - people will have a good chance to spot them. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Geminid meteor shower.

When is the Geminid meteor shower and what is the peak time in Liverpool?

The Geminid meteor shower takes place throughout most of December in the United Kingdom, mainly from December 4 to December 20. Though the peak time for Liverpudlians is on Tuesday (December 13) and Wednesday (December 14).

How to watch the Geminid meteor shower in Liverpool

Fear not - specialised gear or equipment are not required if you wish to spectate the Draconid meteor shower in Liverpool. All you need to observe the Geminid meteor shower is a clear sky and bucket loads of patience.

The best time to watch meteor showers typically is just after midnight and before daybreak. Make sure to get to your location 30 to 45 minutes before and make sure you are comfortable - it is likely that you might need to wait a while.

Met Office weather forecast in Liverpool for the Geminid meteor shower

