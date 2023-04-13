“Glam is definitely still the keyword, but with a slightly more natural element.”

The Grand National is the highlight of the race calendar, but we all know it’s not just about the horses - it’s the perfect excuse to get dolled up to the nines and look as glamorous as we feel.

Though the Jockey Club has scrapped the formal dress code this year, many racegoers don't need an excuse to put on their finest, in fact, Harvey Nichols Beauty Bazaar in Liverpool ONE say it's their busiest time of year and they open their doors three hours early during the festival.

“The ladies come in and get everything from make up, to hair, to nails, to facials," says Phoebe Hall, Marketing Manager at Beauty Bazaar. “One thing that we are finding at the minute is that Glam is definitely still the keyword, but with a slightly more natural element.

“I think it’s been a bit of an amalgamation of people loving their Glam make up like they have done for years but post-lockdown, they’re leaning, a little bit more towards the natural side of things after spending so many months barefaced at home.”

Top tips to stay looking picture perfect all day long:

"The number one foundation to making your make up look amazing all day is starting with the strongest base possible. So many ladies do skincare prep days in advance. So many ladies join us for facials in our spa.”

“The key is having a conversation with your make up artist about what your skin is like. We’re all so unique; some of us are oily, some of us are dry, some of us are combination.”

“If you find that perfect primer which is going to compliment your complexion your makeup is going to stay all day long."

For more tips and a full guide hair and beauty guide for the Grand National watch the video at the top of this page.

Phoebe Hall, Marketing Manager at Beauty Bazaar

