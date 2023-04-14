Register
Grand National Ladies’ Day: Glitz, glamour and bright colours - outfits of 2023

It may be a rainy day but that won’t stop these ladies from showing off some amazing outfits.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:12 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST

Rainy weather and gusty winds greeted racegoers on the second day of the Grand National Festival, but that didn’t stop people from showing off their glamorous outfits.

The three-day race meeting began on Thursday and continued on Friday with Ladies Day, when attendees step out in all their finery and the coveted style award is presented to the ‘Best-Dressed’.

Here’s a selection of the some stand-out looks from the second day - Ladies Day. Which is your favourite?

Absolutely iconic in yellow.

1. Ladies’ Day 2023

Absolutely iconic in yellow.

All dressed up.

2. Ladies’ Day 2023

All dressed up. Photo: SWNS

Smiles all round, despite the rain.

3. Ladies’ Day 2023

Smiles all round, despite the rain.

Pretty in pink.

4. Ladies’ Day 2023

Pretty in pink.

