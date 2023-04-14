It may be a rainy day but that won’t stop these ladies from showing off some amazing outfits.

Rainy weather and gusty winds greeted racegoers on the second day of the Grand National Festival, but that didn’t stop people from showing off their glamorous outfits.

The three-day race meeting began on Thursday and continued on Friday with Ladies Day, when attendees step out in all their finery and the coveted style award is presented to the ‘Best-Dressed’.

Here’s a selection of the some stand-out looks from the second day - Ladies Day. Which is your favourite?

1 . Ladies’ Day 2023 Absolutely iconic in yellow.

2 . Ladies’ Day 2023 All dressed up. Photo: SWNS

3 . Ladies’ Day 2023 Smiles all round, despite the rain.

4 . Ladies’ Day 2023 Pretty in pink.

Next Page Page 1 of 3