Grand National Ladies’ Day: Glitz, glamour and bright colours - outfits of 2023
It may be a rainy day but that won’t stop these ladies from showing off some amazing outfits.
Rainy weather and gusty winds greeted racegoers on the second day of the Grand National Festival, but that didn’t stop people from showing off their glamorous outfits.
The three-day race meeting began on Thursday and continued on Friday with Ladies Day, when attendees step out in all their finery and the coveted style award is presented to the ‘Best-Dressed’.
Here’s a selection of the some stand-out looks from the second day - Ladies Day. Which is your favourite?