Grand period home for sale in sought-after Merseyside town with original features and a luxurious interior
The home would 'perfectly suit' a growing family.
A spectacular home in the heart of Wirral is on the market, with original features and luxurious interiors.
Listed on Rightmove for £850,000, the home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The property description by Karl Tatler Estate Agents reads: "A grand period home with elegance and charm. This substantial family home offers plenty of parking, stunning gardens and views from the upper floors.
"Featuring a modern layout and luxury interiors, this would perfectly suit a growing family looking to enjoy the lower Heswall lifestyle. "Located aptly for sought-after primary schools and the nearby array of amenities in Heswall village, this four-bedroom semi-detached home ticks all the boxes and retains many original features."
