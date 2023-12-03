A spectacular home in the heart of Wirral is on the market, with original features and luxurious interiors.

Listed on Rightmove for £850,000, the home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The property description by Karl Tatler Estate Agents reads: "A grand period home with elegance and charm. This substantial family home offers plenty of parking, stunning gardens and views from the upper floors.

"Featuring a modern layout and luxury interiors, this would perfectly suit a growing family looking to enjoy the lower Heswall lifestyle. "Located aptly for sought-after primary schools and the nearby array of amenities in Heswall village, this four-bedroom semi-detached home ticks all the boxes and retains many original features."

Take a look at the property and let us know what you think...

1 . Gayton Road, Heswall, Wirral Gayton Road, Heswall, Wirral

2 . Gayton Road, Heswall, Wirral Gayton Road, Heswall, Wirral Photo: Rightmove

3 . Gayton Road, Heswall, Wirral Gayton Road, Heswall, Wirral

4 . Gayton Road, Heswall, Wirral Gayton Road, Heswall, Wirral