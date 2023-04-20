Register
‘Green oasis’ on edge of Liverpool named one of best places in UK to see spring flowers and blooms

The National Trust site is probably better known for it’s historic house.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:47 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 14:49 BST

Speke Hall has been named one of the best places in Britain to see spring flowers and trees in early bloom.

Described as a ‘green oasis of gardens and woodland on the edge of Liverpool’ by owners National Trust, the site is famous for it’s rare Tudor house, maze and kids adventure playground.

Research for ComparetheMarket, analysed searches for ‘flowers seen in spring’ and the number of Instagram posts using hashtags for different parks and green space across the country.

Most Popular

The results were then ranked and Clumber Park in Worksop emerged as the most popular place where you can spot spring blooms - with over 61,000 posts for #clumberpark.

Speke Hall came in at number ten in the list, with 13,691 posts. It’s well worth a visit at this time of year as the apple, plum and cherry trees are beginning to bloom.

According to the research, the top 10 spots to see Britain in bloom from April are as follows:

  1. Clumber Park, Worksop
  2. Calke Abbey, Derby
  3. Chartwell, Westerham
  4. Bodnant Garden, Conwy
  5. Mottisfont, Romsey
  6. Kingston Lacy, Wimborne Minster
  7. Gibside, Gateshead
  8. Errdig, Wrexham
  9. Trelissick, Cornwall
  10. Speke Hall, Liverpool
Two large cherry trees on the North Lawn of this Tudor manor house provide an impressive display of blossoms. There’s also an orchard which is bursting with a variety of fruit trees, including apple and plum, which create a lovely mixture of pink and white flowers. There’s even blossoms in the hedgerows on Bund Path, which overlooks the River Mersey and is sure to be a very picturesque scene. Photo by National Trust Images/Andrew Bu.Two large cherry trees on the North Lawn of this Tudor manor house provide an impressive display of blossoms. There’s also an orchard which is bursting with a variety of fruit trees, including apple and plum, which create a lovely mixture of pink and white flowers. There’s even blossoms in the hedgerows on Bund Path, which overlooks the River Mersey and is sure to be a very picturesque scene. Photo by National Trust Images/Andrew Bu.
Two large cherry trees on the North Lawn of this Tudor manor house provide an impressive display of blossoms. There’s also an orchard which is bursting with a variety of fruit trees, including apple and plum, which create a lovely mixture of pink and white flowers. There’s even blossoms in the hedgerows on Bund Path, which overlooks the River Mersey and is sure to be a very picturesque scene. Photo by National Trust Images/Andrew Bu.
