The National Trust site is probably better known for it’s historic house.

Speke Hall has been named one of the best places in Britain to see spring flowers and trees in early bloom.

Described as a ‘green oasis of gardens and woodland on the edge of Liverpool’ by owners National Trust, the site is famous for it’s rare Tudor house, maze and kids adventure playground.

Research for ComparetheMarket, analysed searches for ‘flowers seen in spring’ and the number of Instagram posts using hashtags for different parks and green space across the country.

The results were then ranked and Clumber Park in Worksop emerged as the most popular place where you can spot spring blooms - with over 61,000 posts for #clumberpark.

Speke Hall came in at number ten in the list, with 13,691 posts. It’s well worth a visit at this time of year as the apple, plum and cherry trees are beginning to bloom.

According to the research, the top 10 spots to see Britain in bloom from April are as follows:

Clumber Park, Worksop Calke Abbey, Derby Chartwell, Westerham Bodnant Garden, Conwy Mottisfont, Romsey Kingston Lacy, Wimborne Minster Gibside, Gateshead Errdig, Wrexham Trelissick, Cornwall Speke Hall, Liverpool

