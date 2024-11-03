10 happiest and most desirable places to live within commuting distance of Liverpool

Thousands of people make Liverpool their home every year. However, many folk like to avoid the hustle bustle of the centre yet want to remain within easy reach of the city and all it has to offer. Locals and newbies often opt to settle down in towns and villages nearby and commute.

With the range of options including hip and upcoming suburbs popular with families, quaint rustic villages, coastal locations and areas with thriving independent scenes the decision can be a tough one.

That’s where we come in. Barrows and Forrester property group have helped us to combine house price data around Liverpool with local authority scores in the National Happiness Index compiled by the Office for National Statistics.

The results have revealed a series of postcodes in and around Liverpool that are deemed the happiest and most desirable places to live, based on an overall ‘life satisfaction’ score.

Below are the top ten ranked places to live in Merseyside. For anyone thinking of selling up and moving out, we’ve also included how much property is likely to set you back there.

1 . Heswall, Wirral Heswall is a lovely Wirral town, with a range of shops, eateries and coastal walks. Commuters can hop on the 471 or 472 buses which operate at ten minute intervals. There is also a train station in nearby Barnston, though it is not on Merseyrail routes. | Craig Mccormick - Destructive Pixels/Wirestock Creators/stock.adobe Photo: Craig Mccormick - Destructive Pixels/Wirestock Creators/stock.adobe

2 . Newton-le-Willows, St Helens Newton-le-Willows is a market town with a bustling high street and range of independent stores. There are regular weekday trains from Newton-le-Willows to Liverpool Lime Street, with Northern or Transpennine Express services running every half an hour. | Google Street View

3 . Formby, Sefton Formby is an idyllic Sefton location, with coastal walks, sweeping beaches and red squirrel nature reserve. The area is known for its sand dunes, pinewoods and mansions and is a popular tourist location. Weekday Merseyrail trains from Formby to Liverpool Central run approximately every fifteen minutes. | Dominic Raynor

4 . Hightown, Sefton Hightown is a coastal area in Sefton, previously named Merseyside’s most desirable village and one of the poshest in the UK, according to The Telegraph. Weekday Merseyrail trains from Hightown to Liverpool Central run approximately every fifteen minutes. | Peter/stock.adobe