Historic Liverpool: 11 photos capture the renowned 1980s Garden Festival with Yellow Submarine and Red Dragon

We rewind the years and take a look back at Liverpool’s famous International Garden Festival.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 2nd Oct 2022, 08:25 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 15:49 GMT

Liverpool’s Festival Gardens was once part of the International Garden Festival celebrations launched by Queen Elizabeth II in 1984.

Although the Festival Gardens are home to a beautiful park, the site of the actual festival was left in a terrible state. It has since been derelict for over thirty-years and Liverpool Council have been working to transform the site from landfill to 1,500 brand new homes.

Much work on the site has been completed, including the removal of more than 380,000 cubic metres of soil and waste, and a 24-acre urban garden recently opened nearby.

In November, Liverpool City Council appointed a team to assist in preparing a development brief for the residential-led redevelopment of Festival Gardens - aiming to create a 'thriving, sustainable, healthy and inclusive new neighbourhood'. Once the brief is completed, the council will appoint a development partner and plans for the site will begin to take shape.

With the next steps expected to be announced later this year, we have created a gallery of the Festival Gardens in the 1980s, to bring back nostalgia whilst wait to see what's next.

The Yellow Submarine at Liverpool's International Garden Festival in the 1980s. Image: John Jennings/wikimedia

1. The Yellow Submarine at Liverpool’s International Garden Festival in the 1980s.

The Yellow Submarine at Liverpool’s International Garden Festival in the 1980s. Image: John Jennings/wikimedia

Image: John Firth/Wikimedia

2. Liverpool International Garden Festival, 1984

Image: John Firth/Wikimedia

Image: Gerald England/Wikimedia

3. A man on stilts at the Liverpool International Garden Festival, 1984

Image: Gerald England/Wikimedia

Image: Chris Denny/Wikimedia

4. The Liverpool Falls at the Liverpool Garden Festival, 1984

Image: Chris Denny/Wikimedia

