Liverpool is renowned for its historic architecture, with the city featuring more than 2,500 listed buildings. The region even has more Georgian listed buildings than Bath, where smash-hit Netflix drama Bridgerton is shot.

The city’s famous Georgian Quarter is, as the name suggests, famous for its beautiful period homes from the Georgian and Regency era - particularly around Hope Street, Rodney Street and Falkner Square, where you can step back in time.

But there are beautiful Grade II Listed homes all across the city, ranging from a re-imagined farmhouse on a long lost estate to a four storey town house in the heart of L1.

It means anyone (with the money) can buy piece of the city’s rich history. We have picked out 10 wonderful Grade II Listed properties for sale in Liverpool for you to have a nosey at….

1 . Hoarwithy Lodge, Allerton Road, Mossley Hill - £900,000 🏛️ Hoarwithy Lodge is a charismatic Grade II listed lodge house with many original features, plus a distinctive and quirky layout, stone fireplace and iron spiral staircases. With four bedrooms, two bathrooms and gated parking for four vehicles, as well as multiple reception rooms. ℹ️ More info: https://tinyurl.com/mwyremm5 | Rightmove

3 . Mount Street, townhouse, L1 - £575,000 🏛️ This exceptional four bedroom Grade-II listed townhouse on Mount Street is arranged over three levels and delivers period features combined with modern twists. Listed on Purple Bricks for £575,000, the property dates back to the 1800s and is nestled in Liverpool's historic Georgian Quarter, on a cobbled street illuminated by period street lamps. ℹ️ More info: https://tinyurl.com/mw5n78py | Purple Bricks