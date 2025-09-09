27 pictures inside exquisite 'Millionaire's Row' home in Formby with spa, gym and swimming pool 'complex'

This is a magnificent detached house in Freshfield’s prestigious Millionaire’s Row and offers luxury living at its finest.

Boasting five to six bedrooms and seven bathrooms/en suites, the property includes four elegant reception rooms and a separate entertainment building featuring a spa, gym, and swimming pool complex with shower and sauna.

The home is finished to an exceptional standard throughout, with a spacious layout ideal for family life and entertaining.

Outside, a large rear garden includes a stylish outdoor kitchen and dining area, complemented by extensive parking for multiple vehicles.

The Formby property is on the market for £4,000,000 with Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby

