We tour the gorgeous 4-bed Liverpool home with gardens and garage in highly sought area

By Adriana Amor
Published 10th Jul 2025, 14:42 BST

Discover a charming 4-bed detached property in Liverpool's sought-after Haddington Road, featuring spacious rooms, a sunny garden, and modern amenities.

Located in the quite and sought-after Haddington Road, this charming detached home is on the market for £400,000 with Clive Watkins.

The beautiful property briefly comprises of a spacious internal garage, a WC, utility room, large living room and generous, open-plan kitchen/dining room on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to 4 spacious bedrooms, including an en-suite, and a family bathroom.

The lovely property boasts an impressive great-sized, sunny rear garden, ideal for outdoor dining, relaxing or children’s play.

It also benefits from off-street parking and a car charging point, as well as a smart Tado heating system.

For more information on the stylish property, click here.

Scroll through for photos inside the gorgeous property:

1. Haddington Road, LIVERPOOL, Merseyside, L23

Clive Watkin

2. Haddington Road, LIVERPOOL, Merseyside, L23

Clive Watkin

3. Haddington Road, LIVERPOOL, Merseyside, L23

Clive Watkin

4. Haddington Road, LIVERPOOL, Merseyside, L23

Clive Watkin

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolGardensPropertyFamilyParking
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice