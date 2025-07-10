Located in the quite and sought-after Haddington Road, this charming detached home is on the market for £400,000 with Clive Watkins.
The beautiful property briefly comprises of a spacious internal garage, a WC, utility room, large living room and generous, open-plan kitchen/dining room on the ground floor.
The first floor is home to 4 spacious bedrooms, including an en-suite, and a family bathroom.
The lovely property boasts an impressive great-sized, sunny rear garden, ideal for outdoor dining, relaxing or children’s play.
It also benefits from off-street parking and a car charging point, as well as a smart Tado heating system.
For more information on the stylish property, click here.
Scroll through for photos inside the gorgeous property:
