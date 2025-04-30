A fabulous Formby find - inside this elegant family home

Situated in Sutton Road, there’s four bedrooms and two bathrooms at this high-spec home.
Highlights include a picture perfect kitchen featuring a central island, granite worktops, and integrated appliances, all set against sleek tiled flooring and soft lighting.
Large glazed doors then lead onto a landscaped rear garden, with a sun-drenched west-facing patio.
It’s on the market with Stephanie Macnab for offers over £625,000.
Here’s a look around:
