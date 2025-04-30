A fabulous Formby find - inside this elegant family home

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 30th Apr 2025, 16:01 BST

Traditional elegance meets contemporary living at this Formby family home, complete with a well-kept garden and space for a hot tub.

Situated in Sutton Road, there’s four bedrooms and two bathrooms at this high-spec home.

Highlights include a picture perfect kitchen featuring a central island, granite worktops, and integrated appliances, all set against sleek tiled flooring and soft lighting.

Large glazed doors then lead onto a landscaped rear garden, with a sun-drenched west-facing patio.

It’s on the market with Stephanie Macnab for offers over £625,000.

Here’s a look around:

