An ideal terrace for summer drinks! Inside a stylish penthouse apartment

A beautiful terrace is just one of the stylish features of this penthouse apartment.

Just over the road from Calderstones Park, it has much to offer across its three bedrooms, two bathrooms and great open plan dining and living space.

Situated in the distinctive Calder House apartments in Cromptons Lane, it also has well-maintained communal areas and secure parking for two vehicles.

It’s on the market with Venmore for £700,000.

Here’s a look around:

1 . Cromptons Lane, Calderstones - Venmore Cromptons Lane, Calderstones - Venmore

2 . Cromptons Lane, Calderstones - Venmore Cromptons Lane, Calderstones - Venmore

3 . Cromptons Lane, Calderstones - Venmore Cromptons Lane, Calderstones - Venmore