An ideal terrace for summer drinks! Inside a stylish penthouse apartment

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 29th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST

What a great spot for drinks in the sunshine!

A beautiful terrace is just one of the stylish features of this penthouse apartment.

Just over the road from Calderstones Park, it has much to offer across its three bedrooms, two bathrooms and great open plan dining and living space.

Situated in the distinctive Calder House apartments in Cromptons Lane, it also has well-maintained communal areas and secure parking for two vehicles.

It’s on the market with Venmore for £700,000.

Here’s a look around:

1. Cromptons Lane, Calderstones - Venmore

Cromptons Lane, Calderstones - Venmore

2. Cromptons Lane, Calderstones - Venmore

Cromptons Lane, Calderstones - Venmore

3. Cromptons Lane, Calderstones - Venmore

Cromptons Lane, Calderstones - Venmore

4. Cromptons Lane, Calderstones - Venmore

Cromptons Lane, Calderstones - Venmore

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MetroPropertyLiverpoolHome and garden
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice