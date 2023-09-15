From one bedroom flats to luxury apartments with river views, there is something here for everyone.

There’s no denying that Liverpool’s waterfront is truly magnificent, with stunning architecture, views of the Mersey and a range of shops and eateries to explore nearby.

Whether you’re a fan of the newer Mann Island buildings or would prefer to live in a quirky refurbished warehouse, there are a range of properties available to rent - suitable for a range of budgets.

From one bedroom apartments for £750 per month to luxury apartments for over £3,000 per month, there is something here for everyone.

Take a look at our top picks for rental properties on Liverpool’s incredible waterfront.

Properties available to rent on the Liverpool waterfront

Mann Island, L3 - £750 pcm

This one bedroom apartment is available to rent for £750 per month and features 24/7 concierge service, utility cupboard with washer/dryer, open plan kitchen/living area, family size bathroom and a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes. It is unfurnished.

The Zoopla property description by Mann Island Premier Apartments Limited reads: “With the city’s finest landmarks, museums, theatres and the amazing waterfront on your doorstep, urban living doesn’t get any better than this. Mann Island Premier Apartments offers the luxury, discretion, and security of a 5* hotel whilst combining comfort and a personalised service.”

The Strand, L2 - £825 pcm

This one bedroom apartment is available to rent for £825 per month and features an open plan lounge and kitchen, modern bathroom and comes fully furnished.

The Zoopla property description by Martin & Co Liverpool South reads: “With fantastic views over the Three Graces and the waterfront, Martin and Co are delighted to offer this brand new, fully furnished, large one bedroomed apartment. This property has been finished to a very high standard with open plan lounge and kitchen, modern bathroom and integrated appliances.

‘In the immediate local area Liverpool’s famous landmarks are on your doorstep, with the town centre and the business district within easy walking distance. Early viewings are highly recommended to avoid missing out.’

Wapping Quay, L3 - £1,750 pcm

This two bedroom property features an open plan living area, with a kitchen and reading nook, as well as a large bathroom, with a shower and bath.

The Zoopla property description by Reeds Rains reads: “Stunning two bedroom apartment located in the period warehouse conversion of Wapping Quay. This property is impeccably presented, decorated and furnished throughout.

“There is one secure allocated parking space. Ideally nestled between the Mersey Waterfont and the City Centre. Great for those who want to enjoy peace and quiet but still be close to shops, bars and restaurants. Available immediately - this is not one to be missed.”

Strand Street, L1 - £1,995 pcm

This three bedroom apartment comes fully furnished and includes a reception room, two bathrooms and a roof terrace. Other on site facilities include concierge and a gym.

The Zoopla property description by Knight Frank reads: “Knight Frank are delighted to offer a range of high specification three bedroom apartments at Apo Liverpool. The development is perfectly located only a short distance from Liverpool City Centre and the historic Canning Dock. Residents can enjoy gym membership, a private residents lounge, snug, arRoof terrace and other on-site amenities.”

The Lexington, L3 - £2,350 pcm

This three bedroom property features an on site gym, sky lounge, rooftop garden & BBQ area, as well as a cinema and games room.

The Zoopla property description by Home-Made reads: “Welcome to The Lexington, a new, vibrant neighbourhood located on Liverpool’s prestigious waterfront. The development consists of 325 luxury homes which have been beautifully designed to maximise the resident experience.

“It has the best of both worlds, the buzz of Liverpool city, and the calmness of the waterfront. It’s a place to live, work and meet friends with a deep community feel.”

Princess Dock, L3 - £3,000 pcm

This apartment features an open plan kitchen/dining room/lounge, with stunning views of Liverpool. It has one bedroom and a large bathroom.

The Zoopla property description by Open Rent reads: “We are proud to offer this delightful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom flat in a great location. Available to move in from 12 September 2023, this property benefits from available parking. Property is offered furnished.”

The Lexington, L3 - £3,575 pcm

This two bedroom apartment is available for £3,575 per month, with bills included. The property is also available for students and pets are allowed.