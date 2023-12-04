'Beautifully presented' bargain bungalow for sale in Merseyside for under £80k with idyllic garden
The property is on the market for under £80,000.
A bargain bungalow is on the market in Wirral, for just £79,950. Listed on Rightmove, the home features two bedrooms and is located on a quiet road in Prenton.
The property description by Bradshaw Farnham & Lea reads: "Beautifully presented semi-detached bungalow! This two bedroom bungalow is a credit to the current owner, with modern and well maintained kitchen and bathroom and an idyllic garden to the rear. Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac in Prenton and benefiting from local amenities and reputable schools. "To the front of the bungalow; a private driveway and manicured front garden. Inside, a spacious lounge to the front of the property is flooded with natural, overlooking the front garden. Two generously sized bedrooms are serviced by a modern bathroom. The kitchen, comfortably fits a dining table, and is immaculate with, plenty of counter and cupboard space."
The property would be under 50% shared ownership with Riverside housing association, with rent payments of just £207.69 per month.