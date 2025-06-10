The beautifully presented detached home on the highly sought-after Burns Close is on the market for offers over £525,000 with Entwistle Green.
The gorgeous home briefly comprises of a spacious, open-plan kitchen/breakfast/family room and dining room, large living room, porch, WC and hall on the ground floor.
In the first floor, there are four generous bedrooms, including an ensuite, and a family bathroom.
The lovely home also benefits from a beautifully manicured lawn with mature shrubs, a private driveway, and access to the attached garage, as well as a spacious, well-maintained rear garden.
For more information on the property, click here.
Scroll through for 18 photos inside the stunning property.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.