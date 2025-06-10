The beautifully presented detached home on the highly sought-after Burns Close is on the market for offers over £525,000 with Entwistle Green.

The gorgeous home briefly comprises of a spacious, open-plan kitchen/breakfast/family room and dining room, large living room, porch, WC and hall on the ground floor.

In the first floor, there are four generous bedrooms, including an ensuite, and a family bathroom.

The lovely home also benefits from a beautifully manicured lawn with mature shrubs, a private driveway, and access to the attached garage, as well as a spacious, well-maintained rear garden.

For more information on the property, click here.

Scroll through for 18 photos inside the stunning property.

1 . Burns Close, LIVERPOOL, Merseyside, L16 Entwistle Green

2 . Burns Close, LIVERPOOL, Merseyside, L16 Entwistle Green

3 . Burns Close, LIVERPOOL, Merseyside, L16 Entwistle Green

4 . Burns Close, LIVERPOOL, Merseyside, L16 Entwistle Green