It's absolutely beautiful! Inside the stunning 4-bed Liverpool home with garden, private driveway and garage

By Adriana Amor
Published 10th Jun 2025, 14:49 BST

Discover the beautifully presented 4-bed detached home in Liverpool, complete with garden, private driveway, and garage, now on the market for offers over £525,000.

The beautifully presented detached home on the highly sought-after Burns Close is on the market for offers over £525,000 with Entwistle Green.

The gorgeous home briefly comprises of a spacious, open-plan kitchen/breakfast/family room and dining room, large living room, porch, WC and hall on the ground floor.

In the first floor, there are four generous bedrooms, including an ensuite, and a family bathroom.

The lovely home also benefits from a beautifully manicured lawn with mature shrubs, a private driveway, and access to the attached garage, as well as a spacious, well-maintained rear garden.

Scroll through for 18 photos inside the stunning property.

Burns Close, LIVERPOOL, Merseyside, L16

Entwistle Green

2. Burns Close, LIVERPOOL, Merseyside, L16

Entwistle Green

3. Burns Close, LIVERPOOL, Merseyside, L16

Entwistle Green

4. Burns Close, LIVERPOOL, Merseyside, L16

Entwistle Green

