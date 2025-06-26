It's absolutely beautiful! Inside the stunning 5-bed Walton home with spacious gardens

By Adriana Amor
Published 26th Jun 2025, 15:49 BST

A beautiful detached house in Walton's sought-after The Close is for sale at over £330,000, offering ample family space, a generous garden, and five bedrooms.

The charming detached home is nestled in a peaceful cul-de-sac in the sought after The Close, Walton and is on the market for offers over £330,000 with Entwistle Green.

The beautiful property briefly comprises of a generous family room, a vestibule, a cloakroom, a spacious living room, kitchen and utility room on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to four bedrooms and the family bathroom, whilst the second floor has an extra bedroom.

The property also benefits from a generous paved rear garden which is perfect for outdoor dining, entertaining, or low-maintenance enjoyment.

