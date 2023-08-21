These neighbourhoods have the most affordable homes in the city - including Everton and Tuebrook.

Liverpool is once again bucking national trends as property prices in the region increased by more than the UK as a whole.

According to Land Registry figures, House prices in the city increased by 1.9% in June, with an average cost of £177,628 – a 1.9% increase on May. The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 1.9% over the last year.

Throughout June, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 1.2%, and Liverpool was above the 0.7% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Liverpool rose by £3,300 – putting the area 30th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

But, which parts of Liverpool are the most affordable for those looking to buy a house?

Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across England’s suburbs, towns and villages.

The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of Liverpool which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

1 . Kirkdale North In Kirkdale North, houses sold for an average price of £80,250 in 2022. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Walton South In Walton South, houses sold for an average price of £90,000 in 2022. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Everton East In Everton East, houses sold for an average price of £97,000 in 2022. Photo: Google Street View