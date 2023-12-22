The historic South Liverpool property is on the market for under £300,000 and is the very place George Harrison was baptised.

A former church in Liverpool has been converted into 'beautiful' apartments, each filled with historic features.

One of the apartments is listed on Rightmove for £290,000, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, majestic stained glass windows, stone pillars and high ceilings.

The property description reads: "Welcome to this unique and incredibly charming converted church, located in the heart of South Liverpool.

"This one-of-a-kind development offers a truly special living experience that you won't find anywhere else, with each apartment being beautifully unique and with a personality all of their own. Step inside and you’ll be amazed by the stunning combination of modern living and beautiful historic features."

As well as tons of original features, the iconic George Harrison was baptised on the property, making it even more special for Beatles fans. The local Catholic church Our Lady Of Good Help was converted in April 2023.

Property Summary

Location: Chestnut Grove, Wavertree L15.

Price: £290,000.

Agent: North Wall.

