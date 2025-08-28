On the market for £1.75m with City Residential, this property represents a rare chance to own one of Liverpool’s most impressive penthouses

This stunning duplex apartment spans nearly 3,000 sq ft and offers panoramic views of the city skyline and River Mersey. Occupying the top floor of a prestigious development, it features a private lift entrance for complete discretion and ease.

Beautifully finished and ready to move into, the spacious layout includes two large double bedrooms—one with a sleek en-suite—both opening onto a full-length balcony with spectacular city views. A second balcony further enhances the connection to the outdoors, while a bespoke home office with river views makes an ideal workspace.

The property also includes a luxurious main bathroom, guest WC, utility room, and cloakroom, all thoughtfully designed for modern living. Additional benefits include high-quality finishes, allocated underground parking, and a 24/7 concierge service.

This penthouse offers a rare blend of space, privacy, and luxury in a highly sought-after location. Take a look around...

