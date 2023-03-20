The dilapidated property is listed for auction with a starting price of more than three-quarters-of-a million pounds, but is expected to fetch much more.

A small mouldy two-bed house in London with a badly damaged kitchen and the ceiling falling in is on the market for an eye-watering starting price of £785,000.

The property, attached to the end of a four storey building in Belsize Park, North London, has been left in a state of disrepair. But, despite the end-of-terraced cottage needing major refurbishment over both floors, it has been listed with a starting price of more than three-quarters-of-a million pounds at auction.

Average terraced properties in Belsize Park - not far from swanky Hampstead and trendy Camden - can fetch nearly £2million, and semi-detached homes can reach more than £3m. Pictures of the property showed a large living room in which the walls are blackened with mould.

But, what can you buy for the same price in Liverpool and Merseyside? We have found five properties listed for around £785,000 and the difference is staggering. Take a look and decided where you would prefer to live...

1 . Mouldy two-bedroom property for sale London Listed for auction for at least £785,000, bidding opens on 27 March at 1am and the two bedroom house is expected to go for considerably more than the guide price. Scroll down to see what you could buy in Merseyside for the same cost.... Photo: Rightmove

2 . Pinfold Lane, Prescot L34 - 4 bed home with two outbuildings Asking price: £795,000 - This four-bed detached property in Prescot is located on an idyllic leafy lane and finshed to a high standard... Photo: Rightmove

3 . Pinfold Lane, Prescot L34 ...The home, listed on Rightmove, has a gated entrance, modern kitchen/diner and even a massage room.

4 . Firs Close, Formby L37 - 5 bed home in sought after area Asking price: £775,000 - This five-bed property is tucked away in a leafy cul-de-sac in Freshfields, and recently renovated...