This immaculate four bedroom home in Blundellsands has been newly renovated throughout to create a fresh, modern home. Equipped with a spacious open-plan living and dining room, a contemporary kitchen and French doors opening out onto landscaped private garden, this home has so much to offer a buyer.

On the market for £849,000 with Purple Bricks, this home has four double bedrooms, with three opening out onto the large balcony through more French doors. There is a double garage, 'in and out' driveway with electric gates and the home is also in a great location - just five minutes from Crosby Beach and West Lancashire Golf Club.

The listing says: "This property sits on a large plot set in a sought after location this delightful four bedroom detached home provides excellent living space with quality fitments and tasteful décor throughout. The kitchen benefits from fitted units finished with high quality work surfaces and built in appliances. Outside to rear there is a fantastic garden space with a well presented patio area leading to a well maintained lawn."

Summary:

Location: Prestwick Drive, L23 7XB

Price: £849,000

Agent: Purple Bricks

Key Features: Four double bedrooms, large balcony, electric gate entrance, newly renovated

For viewings, contact Purple Bricks through their online form.

2 . Prestwick Drive, Liverpool, L23 7XB Entering the property reveals fantastic accommodation which briefly comprises entrance hallway, a w.c. and full bathroom. | Image: Purplebricks

3 . Prestwick Drive, Liverpool, L23 7XB The kitchen benefits from fitted units finished with high quality work surfaces and built in appliances. | Image: Purplebricks