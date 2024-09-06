For sale Liverpool: Flawless detached seaside home with large balcony five minutes from beach

Looking to move to the seaside but still want to enjoy city life?

This immaculate four bedroom home in Blundellsands has been newly renovated throughout to create a fresh, modern home. Equipped with a spacious open-plan living and dining room, a contemporary kitchen and French doors opening out onto landscaped private garden, this home has so much to offer a buyer.

On the market for £849,000 with Purple Bricks, this home has four double bedrooms, with three opening out onto the large balcony through more French doors. There is a double garage, 'in and out' driveway with electric gates and the home is also in a great location - just five minutes from Crosby Beach and West Lancashire Golf Club.

The listing says: "This property sits on a large plot set in a sought after location this delightful four bedroom detached home provides excellent living space with quality fitments and tasteful décor throughout. The kitchen benefits from fitted units finished with high quality work surfaces and built in appliances. Outside to rear there is a fantastic garden space with a well presented patio area leading to a well maintained lawn."

Summary:

Location: Prestwick Drive, L23 7XB

Price: £849,000

Agent: Purple Bricks

Key Features: Four double bedrooms, large balcony, electric gate entrance, newly renovated

For viewings, contact Purple Bricks through their online form.

This immaculate four bedroom home in Blundellsands has been newly renovated throughout.

1. Prestwick Drive, Liverpool, L23 7XB

This immaculate four bedroom home in Blundellsands has been newly renovated throughout. | Image: Purplebricks

Entering the property reveals fantastic accommodation which briefly comprises entrance hallway, a w.c. and full bathroom.

2. Prestwick Drive, Liverpool, L23 7XB

Entering the property reveals fantastic accommodation which briefly comprises entrance hallway, a w.c. and full bathroom. | Image: Purplebricks

The kitchen benefits from fitted units finished with high quality work surfaces and built in appliances.

3. Prestwick Drive, Liverpool, L23 7XB

The kitchen benefits from fitted units finished with high quality work surfaces and built in appliances. | Image: Purplebricks

The kitchen also has a utility and cloak room, with French doors leading out into the garden.

4. Prestwick Drive, Liverpool, L23 7XB

The kitchen also has a utility and cloak room, with French doors leading out into the garden. | Image: Purplebricks

