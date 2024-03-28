The coastal village of Formby is one of the most beautiful areas of Merseyside, with sweeping beaches, rolling pine woods, sand dunes and famous residents such as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The town also has great links to Liverpool city centre, with two Merseyrail stations - Freshfields and Formby - running directly to Liverpool Central and Moorfields on the Northern line.

It's no surprise the enclave is home to two of Merseyside's most expensive streets in Shireburn Road and Victoria Road - known locally as Millionaires' Row due to the cost and size of its houses.

A magnificent open plan house has come to market on the latter street and is listed on Rightmove for £1,150,000. It is described as 'perpetually evoking the sensation of being on vacation' due to it's crafted luxury interior and private grounds - all within walking distance of those beaches.

The light, bright and stylish minimalist home has four impressive bedrooms, three bathrooms, eye-catching wooden stairs with black iron spindles that reach up to a galley landing and a private courtyard driveway.

The estate agent describes the property as: "Radiating an aura of seclusion and exclusivity. The home is set over two levels and is characterised by subtle refined touches that speak to the considered craftsmanship employed throughout. Bright spaces and a soaring double height entrance creates an incredible sense of volume. Engineered oak floorboards begin in the entrance hallway and continue across both levels.

"The main open-plan dining space is arranged in front of large glass sliding doors which can be flung open onto the south facing garden blurring the boundary between the interior and exterior in a continuous way. The morning room flows seamlessly into the kitchen where cabinetry flows beneath elegant quartz countertops."

Location: Victoria Road, Liverpool, L37

Price: £1,150,000

Estate Agent: Purple Bricks

