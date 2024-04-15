For sale Liverpool: Inside unique terrace house with unexpected interior like no other home

This £170,000 terrace house certainly oozes character and has to be seen to be believed.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 15th Apr 2024, 16:44 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 16:46 BST

Located across the River Mersey in Wallasey, this unique two-bed property is just a short walk from the waterfront and New Brighton, plus a quick train or ferry journey away from Liverpool city centre.

From looking at the relatively regular exterior, only a subtle flower stencil under the window hints at the artistic endeavour that has been poured into crafting a truly unique interior, including a driftwood clad hallway and a yacht bedroom.

The £170,000 mid-terrace property on Sutton Road may not be to everyone’s liking, but it certainly oozes character and needs to be seen to be appreciated.

The property comprises of two bedrooms, two reception rooms, kitchen, family bathroom and customized gazebo in the rear garden area.

Location: Sutton Road, Wallasey, CH25

Price: Offers over £170,000

Estate Agent: Bakewell and Horner/Zoopla

