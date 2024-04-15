Located across the River Mersey in Wallasey, this unique two-bed property is just a short walk from the waterfront and New Brighton, plus a quick train or ferry journey away from Liverpool city centre.
From looking at the relatively regular exterior, only a subtle flower stencil under the window hints at the artistic endeavour that has been poured into crafting a truly unique interior, including a driftwood clad hallway and a yacht bedroom.
The £170,000 mid-terrace property on Sutton Road may not be to everyone’s liking, but it certainly oozes character and needs to be seen to be appreciated.
The property comprises of two bedrooms, two reception rooms, kitchen, family bathroom and customized gazebo in the rear garden area.
Location: Sutton Road, Wallasey, CH25
Price: Offers over £170,000
Estate Agent: Bakewell and Horner/Zoopla
