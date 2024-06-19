Liverpool for sale: Elegant Georgian 5-bed with heated pool tucked away on exclusive cobbled street in Woolton

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 19th Jun 2024, 16:44 BST

Take a look inside this rare and outstanding family home in a much sought-after suburb of L25.

This elegant five-bedroom Georgian manor house in a prime location in South Liverpool is currently up for sale for offers in the region of £2,300,000.

Hidden away one of the most exclusive streets on Woolton, the elegant property sits at the top of the original cobbled road that is Woolton Mount.

This rare property was built in the 1830s and still boasts many original features, but has been extended to offer luxury living within easy commute of the city centre.

The family home features a courtyard, heated indoor pool, bar and garage with gated parking for six vehicles, alongside Georgian high ceilings, ornate cornicing, coving and Lincrusta friezes.

For viewings, call Jackson-Stops on 01625 920317 or request details online.

Location: Woolton Mount, Woolton, L25

Price: Offers around £2,300,000

Estate Agent: Jackson-Stops/Rightmove.

Hidden behind remotely accessed gates this elegant property also has parking space for six vehicles.

1. The Mount, Woolton Mount, Woolton, L25

Hidden behind remotely accessed gates this elegant property also has parking space for six vehicles.

Multiple reception rooms enjoy the grandeur of Georgian high ceilings.

2. The Mount, Woolton Mount, Woolton, L25

Multiple reception rooms enjoy the grandeur of Georgian high ceilings.

Originally built in the 1830s, the family home now has a luxury open-plan kitchen.

3. The Mount, Woolton Mount, Woolton, L25

Originally built in the 1830s, the family home now has a luxury open-plan kitchen.

The kitchen and sun room open directly onto the rear garden.

4. The Mount, Woolton Mount, Woolton, L25

The kitchen and sun room open directly onto the rear garden.

