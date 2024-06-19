This elegant five-bedroom Georgian manor house in a prime location in South Liverpool is currently up for sale for offers in the region of £2,300,000.

Hidden away one of the most exclusive streets on Woolton, the elegant property sits at the top of the original cobbled road that is Woolton Mount.

This rare property was built in the 1830s and still boasts many original features, but has been extended to offer luxury living within easy commute of the city centre.

The family home features a courtyard, heated indoor pool, bar and garage with gated parking for six vehicles, alongside Georgian high ceilings, ornate cornicing, coving and Lincrusta friezes.

For viewings, call Jackson-Stops on 01625 920317 or request details online.

Location: Woolton Mount, Woolton, L25

Price: Offers around £2,300,000

