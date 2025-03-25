Georgian splendour meets modern luxury at this stunning family home

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 25th Mar 2025, 16:12 BST

Georgian elegance meets luxury living at this substantial family home in south Liverpool.

Built in the 1830’s, ‘The Mount’ sits prestigiously at the top of the original cobbled road that is Woolton Mount.

As well as original coving and cornicing, it has a number of modern features including a heated indoor swimming pool and gated parking for six vehicles.

Bedroom-wise, it has a primary suite with dressing room and ensuite bathroom and four further bedrooms, one with a dressing room.

It’s on the market with Jackson-Stops for £2,000,000

Here’s a look around:

1. Woolton Mount, Jackson-Stops

2. Woolton Mount, Jackson-Stops

3. Woolton Mount, Jackson-Stops

4. Woolton Mount, Jackson-Stops

Follow us
