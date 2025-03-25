Georgian splendour meets modern luxury at this stunning family home

Built in the 1830’s, ‘The Mount’ sits prestigiously at the top of the original cobbled road that is Woolton Mount.
As well as original coving and cornicing, it has a number of modern features including a heated indoor swimming pool and gated parking for six vehicles.
Bedroom-wise, it has a primary suite with dressing room and ensuite bathroom and four further bedrooms, one with a dressing room.
Here’s a look around:
