Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Liam Payne teases boxing match with Tommy Fury
13 minutes ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
1 hour ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
1 hour ago Warning issued as EastEnders star’s grandkids were nearly ‘kidnapped’
1 hour ago UK economy records zero growth in February - ONS
13 hours ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?

House prices in Liverpool: the 11 neighbourhoods with the most expensive homes, including Aigburth and Gateacre

One affluent part of Liverpool sees houses sell for an average of £540,000.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

People wanting to really splash out on an expensive house in Liverpool can find out which neighbourhoods to target, thanks to new figures.

House prices vary dramatically across different parts of the city/district, the figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

Unsurprisingly, the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England and Wales can all be found in London, with homes in Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park coming out on top, selling for an average of £3.4 million. It is almost 60 times more expensive to buy a home in this exclusive London community than in County Durham’s Horden, the cheapest part of the country, where the average sale price comes in at just £57,500.

The figures are based on new ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

- House prices in Liverpool: the 11 neighbourhoods with the cheapest homes including Anfield and Toxteth

The ONS splits England and Wales into 7,202 small areas, of which 66 have average house prices of at least £1 million. Of these millionaire communities, 89% can be found in the capital.

Nationally, property prices are continuing to rise. Monthly figures published as part of HM Land Registry’s House Price Index show how the market has changed over the last year. Figures for September 2022 show the average property price in England was £307,710, more than £25,000 more expensive than a year before.

But, how do property prices compare across Liverpool? Here we reveal the 11 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a property.

Calderstones was the most expensive area to buy a property in, with an average price of £540,000.

1. Calderstones

Calderstones was the most expensive area to buy a property in, with an average price of £540,000. Photo: User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia

West Allerton was the second most expensive area to buy a property in, with an average price of £340,000.

2. West Allerton

West Allerton was the second most expensive area to buy a property in, with an average price of £340,000. Photo: Google Street View

Gateacre was the third most expensive area to buy a property in, with an average price of £337,000.

3. Gateacre

Gateacre was the third most expensive area to buy a property in, with an average price of £337,000. Photo: Colin Pyle/Wikimedia

Childwall West & Wavertree Green was the fourth most expensive area to buy a property in, with an average price of £322,500.

4. Childwall West and Wavertree Green

Childwall West & Wavertree Green was the fourth most expensive area to buy a property in, with an average price of £322,500. Photo: Wikimedia

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:HOUSE pricesPeopleLondonHomeOffice for National Statistics