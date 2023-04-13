One affluent part of Liverpool sees houses sell for an average of £540,000.

People wanting to really splash out on an expensive house in Liverpool can find out which neighbourhoods to target, thanks to new figures.

House prices vary dramatically across different parts of the city/district, the figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

Unsurprisingly, the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England and Wales can all be found in London, with homes in Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park coming out on top, selling for an average of £3.4 million. It is almost 60 times more expensive to buy a home in this exclusive London community than in County Durham’s Horden, the cheapest part of the country, where the average sale price comes in at just £57,500.

The figures are based on new ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

The ONS splits England and Wales into 7,202 small areas, of which 66 have average house prices of at least £1 million. Of these millionaire communities, 89% can be found in the capital.

Nationally, property prices are continuing to rise. Monthly figures published as part of HM Land Registry’s House Price Index show how the market has changed over the last year. Figures for September 2022 show the average property price in England was £307,710, more than £25,000 more expensive than a year before.

But, how do property prices compare across Liverpool? Here we reveal the 11 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a property.

1 . Calderstones Calderstones was the most expensive area to buy a property in, with an average price of £540,000. Photo: User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia

2 . West Allerton West Allerton was the second most expensive area to buy a property in, with an average price of £340,000. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Gateacre Gateacre was the third most expensive area to buy a property in, with an average price of £337,000. Photo: Colin Pyle/Wikimedia

4 . Childwall West and Wavertree Green Childwall West & Wavertree Green was the fourth most expensive area to buy a property in, with an average price of £322,500. Photo: Wikimedia