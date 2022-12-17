Houses for sale near Liverpool: Luxury £2m home with breath-taking entrance, games room and bar
There is also full planning permission for a large indoor pool, spa and garage to hold a collection of cars.
Take a look at this truly unique, detached residence, situated on a plot and a half in one of the most sought-after locations in Southport, backing onto the famous Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
The property provides spacious, luxury living with generous open-plan entertaining spaces and four bedrooms, all with en suites and a substantial garden. There is also full planning for a large indoor swimming pool with spa facilities including a sauna and steam room and a large garage to hold a collection of cars.
The accommodation includes a breath-taking entrance hall boasting a sweeping staircase, four en-suite bedrooms, a games room, bar, play room, living room and open plan kitchen/diner.
The beautiful property is listed on Rightmove for £2.3m.