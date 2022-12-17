There is also full planning permission for a large indoor pool, spa and garage to hold a collection of cars.

Take a look at this truly unique, detached residence, situated on a plot and a half in one of the most sought-after locations in Southport, backing onto the famous Royal Birkdale Golf Club.

The property provides spacious, luxury living with generous open-plan entertaining spaces and four bedrooms, all with en suites and a substantial garden. There is also full planning for a large indoor swimming pool with spa facilities including a sauna and steam room and a large garage to hold a collection of cars.

The accommodation includes a breath-taking entrance hall boasting a sweeping staircase, four en-suite bedrooms, a games room, bar, play room, living room and open plan kitchen/diner.

1. Selworthy Road, Birkdale Upon entering, you’re greeted by a breath-taking entrance hall boasting a sweeping staircase. Photo Sales

2. Selworthy Road, Birkdale The sweeping staircase leads to a balcony landing. Photo Sales

3. Selworthy Road, Birkdale The large living room is filled with natural light, as well as modern ceiling lighting. Photo Sales

4. Selworthy Road, Birkdale The large, open-plan kitchen area boasts beautiful fitted cabinets, a dining area and kitchen island. Photo Sales