I love the period features of this Georgian Grade II-listed Liverpool property

With views of The Anglican Cathedral and situated in Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter, this elegant home is full of charm - in a great location.

Built between the reign of George I and George VI (1714-1830) these historic homes are brighter and more spacious than those constructed in the preceding era - and this property is a prime example of that with six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Situated in Rodney Street, the property has been finished to a really high standard that complements its history, but there’s also lots of potential too, especially with the land at the rear.

It’s on the market with Find Your Eden Limited, Liverpool for £1,250,000 .

Here’s a look around:

