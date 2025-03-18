I love this architect-designed statement home in one of the North West's most desirable streets

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 18th Mar 2025, 15:23 BST

If you want a home that makes a statement, then this property could be right up your street.

On the market with Colette Gunter, this architect-designed house is in Shireburn Road in Formby, one of the North West’s most desirable addresses.

Situated on the doorstep of The National Trust Pinewoods Nature Reserve, the detached property is set in a lush landscaped garden with its own hot tub.

Natural light also pours through the home, built in 2015, highlighting the luxury features that flow through its six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Other highlights include a cinema / games room, gym, open plan kitchen and more.

It’s on the market for £2,950,000. Here’s a look around:

