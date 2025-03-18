On the market with Colette Gunter, this architect-designed house is in Shireburn Road in Formby, one of the North West’s most desirable addresses.
Situated on the doorstep of The National Trust Pinewoods Nature Reserve, the detached property is set in a lush landscaped garden with its own hot tub.
Natural light also pours through the home, built in 2015, highlighting the luxury features that flow through its six bedrooms and six bathrooms.
Other highlights include a cinema / games room, gym, open plan kitchen and more.
It’s on the market for £2,950,000. Here’s a look around:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.