Inside a super stylish mid-century modern home in Liverpool's Cressington Park

Set in the heart of Cressington Park, giving easy access to the area’s wealth of amenities, the architect-designed house is beautifully kept.
With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, other highlights include an open plan kitchen, living & dining amd a bespoke oak kitchen.
The wraparound garden is equally well maintained with the added bonus of parking for up to six cars.
The Salisbury Road property is on the market with Sutton Kersh for offers over £1,250,000 .
Here’s a look around:
