Inside a super stylish mid-century modern home in Liverpool's Cressington Park

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 16:13 BST

Mid-century modern meets Scandi at this picture-perfect family home.

Set in the heart of Cressington Park, giving easy access to the area’s wealth of amenities, the architect-designed house is beautifully kept.

With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, other highlights include an open plan kitchen, living & dining amd a bespoke oak kitchen.

The wraparound garden is equally well maintained with the added bonus of parking for up to six cars.

The Salisbury Road property is on the market with Sutton Kersh for offers over £1,250,000 .

Here’s a look around:

1. Salisbury Road, Sutton Kersh

Salisbury Road, Sutton Kersh

2. Salisbury Road, Sutton Kersh

Salisbury Road, Sutton Kersh

3. Salisbury Road, Sutton Kersh

Salisbury Road, Sutton Kersh

4. Salisbury Road, Sutton Kersh

Salisbury Road, Sutton Kersh

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolPropertyWealthParking
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice