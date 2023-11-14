Liverpool property for sale: ‘Fantastic’ renovated house off Formby’s ‘Millionaires' Row’ exudes modern style
This fully modernised and extended four-bed detached home is up for sale in a much sought-after Merseyside location, near woodlands and sandy beaches.
This outstanding, modernised four-bed detached family home is situated on a prestigious tree lined road just a stone’s throw from the National Trust Red Squirrel Reserve, sandy beaches and adjoining Formby’s ‘Millionaires' Row’.
Listed on Prime Location, this fully renovated home is a combination of white walls and timber cladding on the exterior and open plan living in the interior. Upon entry, you are greeted with a classic wooden and glass staircase and impressive floor to roof windows over front of house, framing wooded views and flood the reception area with light.
Other notable features throughout the property include a walk-in dresser and en-suite in the master bedroom, a snug and home gym, kids play and utility rooms, a boot room and cool outdoor entertainment spaces, including a hot tub.
Property Summary
Location: Larkhill Lane, Formby, Liverpool L37
Price: £1,250,000
Agent: EweMove