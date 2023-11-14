This outstanding, modernised four-bed detached family home is situated on a prestigious tree lined road just a stone’s throw from the National Trust Red Squirrel Reserve, sandy beaches and adjoining Formby’s ‘Millionaires' Row’.

Listed on Prime Location, this fully renovated home is a combination of white walls and timber cladding on the exterior and open plan living in the interior. Upon entry, you are greeted with a classic wooden and glass staircase and impressive floor to roof windows over front of house, framing wooded views and flood the reception area with light.