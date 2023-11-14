Register
BREAKING

Liverpool property for sale: ‘Fantastic’ renovated house off Formby’s ‘Millionaires' Row’ exudes modern style

This fully modernised and extended four-bed detached home is up for sale in a much sought-after Merseyside location, near woodlands and sandy beaches.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 14th Nov 2023, 15:59 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT

This outstanding, modernised four-bed detached family home is situated on a prestigious tree lined road just a stone’s throw from the National Trust Red Squirrel Reserve, sandy beaches and adjoining Formby’s ‘Millionaires' Row’.

Listed on Prime Location, this fully renovated home is a combination of white walls and timber cladding on the exterior and open plan living in the interior. Upon entry, you are greeted with a classic wooden and glass staircase and impressive floor to roof windows over front of house, framing wooded views and flood the reception area with light.

Other notable features throughout the property include a walk-in dresser and en-suite in the master bedroom, a snug and home gym, kids play and utility rooms, a boot room and cool outdoor entertainment spaces, including a hot tub.

Property Summary

Location: Larkhill Lane, Formby, Liverpool L37

Price: £1,250,000 

Agent: EweMove

The front of the house is stylishly modern and the property is situated on a prestigious tree lined road.

1. Front

The front of the house is stylishly modern and the property is situated on a prestigious tree lined road. Photo: Prime Location/EweMove

Step inside a spacious, bright yet welcoming hallway with immediate views of rear landscaped and well manicured gardens where cleverly the outside feels part of the home.

2. Hallway

Step inside a spacious, bright yet welcoming hallway with immediate views of rear landscaped and well manicured gardens where cleverly the outside feels part of the home. Photo: Prime Location/EweMove

A high specification open plan kitchen with Neff appliances, quartz worktops, an island with breakfast bar. There’s also a walk-in pantry.

3. Kitchen

A high specification open plan kitchen with Neff appliances, quartz worktops, an island with breakfast bar. There’s also a walk-in pantry. Photo: Prime Location/EweMove

The house has an open plan dining space and living area with large format tile floors. Aluminium sliding doors to rear and side of property giving a real sense of space to relax and entertain.

4. Dining and living area

The house has an open plan dining space and living area with large format tile floors. Aluminium sliding doors to rear and side of property giving a real sense of space to relax and entertain. Photo: Prime Location/EweMove

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyHomeLiverpoolSale