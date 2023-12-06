The property exudes elegance and has a 432 square foot gym, plus high-end wine cellar and an extra building.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A stunning mansion in Birkdale is for sale within walking distance of the thriving village centre and with excellent transport links to Liverpool.

Listed on Rightmove for £2,750,000, the huge property features a 432 square foot gym, four bedroom suites, a high-end wine cellar and breath-taking rear garden. Other key features include a balcony, stained glass windows and a professional grade kitchen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property description reads: "Arnold & Phillips proudly present this outstanding turnkey home set prominently along prestigious Sandringham Road in the heart of beautiful Birkdale.

"The property exudes elegance and opulence and displays luxurious interior design, unparalleled craftsmanship and great attention to detail throughout. With an amazing 6177 square feet of sublime family living space the property offers a living experience that is truly second to none, featuring a bespoke combination of grand Edwardian features and breath-taking contemporary design.

"The property has undergone an extensive series of refurbishments and has been finished to an almost unassailable standard."

Property Summary

Location: Sandringham Road, Birkdale

Price: £2,750,000