Inside picture perfect Merseyside home with incredible attention to detail

Situated in Formby’s Derby Road on a large plot of land measuring just under half an acre, the detached property has five bedrooms and four bathrooms - and plenty of living space and natural light pouring through the large windows.

There’s bespoke craftmanship throughout the property - and even its own elevator.

Other highlights include a glass walkway leading to the office and gym, ideal if you work from home.

It’s on the market with Stephanie Macnab Estate Agents, Formby, for £3,000,000.

Here’s what it has to offer:

