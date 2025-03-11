Inside picture perfect Merseyside home with incredible attention to detail

Situated in Formby’s Derby Road on a large plot of land measuring just under half an acre, the detached property has five bedrooms and four bathrooms - and plenty of living space and natural light pouring through the large windows.
There’s bespoke craftmanship throughout the property - and even its own elevator.
Other highlights include a glass walkway leading to the office and gym, ideal if you work from home.
It’s on the market with Stephanie Macnab Estate Agents, Formby, for £3,000,000.
Here’s what it has to offer:
