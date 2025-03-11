Inside picture perfect Merseyside home with incredible attention to detail

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 11th Mar 2025, 15:20 BST

With its polished look and attention to detail, this is a fine example of a contemporary home.

Situated in Formby’s Derby Road on a large plot of land measuring just under half an acre, the detached property has five bedrooms and four bathrooms - and plenty of living space and natural light pouring through the large windows.

There’s bespoke craftmanship throughout the property - and even its own elevator.

Other highlights include a glass walkway leading to the office and gym, ideal if you work from home.

It’s on the market with Stephanie Macnab Estate Agents, Formby, for £3,000,000.

Here’s what it has to offer:

Derby Road, Formby / Stephanie Macnab Estate Agents

