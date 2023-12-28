Inside stunning £1.9m Knowsley Village mansion converted from old school
The mansion house has five bedrooms, a cinema, swimming pool and an four-bed annexe.
An old school is Knowsley Village has been transformed into a beautiful mansion house, with five bedrooms, a cinema, swimming pool and an four-bed annexe.
Listed on Zoopla for £1,900,000, the property is in the perfect location for local schools, and a short drive from two train stations.
The property description by The Property Experts reads: "Steeped in history with an embarrassment of riches, this property has it all. Offering a multitude of reception rooms, a perfect blend of character and modern vibes, a 4-bed annexe, and a large swimming pool optionally included within the asking price. It is located in the quant village of Knowsley surrounded by fields."
Features include six reception rooms, a total of eight bathrooms, front and rear gardens and a sweeping driveway.
Property Summary
Location: Knowsley Lane, Prescot L34.
Price: £1,900,000.
Agent: The Property Experts.