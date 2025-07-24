Located in the highly sought after Whitewood Park, the beautiful property is on the market for £340,000 with Purplebricks.

It briefly comprises of a large garage, spacious living room, modern kitchen, WC, hall and generous dining room on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to four generous bedrooms, including an ensuite, and a family bathroom.

The lovely property boasts an an immaculate stone driveway which provides ample off-road parking and is complemented by a neat front lawn.

To the rear, the generous garden has been thoughtfully designed with low-maintenance artificial lawn and two dedicated seating areas – perfect for summer gatherings or quiet relaxation.

