It has so much potential! We tour the modern 4-bed Liverpool family home with garden and garage

By Adriana Amor
Published 24th Jul 2025, 16:09 BST

Discover the potential of a modern 4-bed Liverpool family home complete with a garden and garage.

Located in the highly sought after Whitewood Park, the beautiful property is on the market for £340,000 with Purplebricks.

It briefly comprises of a large garage, spacious living room, modern kitchen, WC, hall and generous dining room on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to four generous bedrooms, including an ensuite, and a family bathroom.

The lovely property boasts an an immaculate stone driveway which provides ample off-road parking and is complemented by a neat front lawn.

To the rear, the generous garden has been thoughtfully designed with low-maintenance artificial lawn and two dedicated seating areas – perfect for summer gatherings or quiet relaxation.

For more information on the property, click here.

Scroll through for pictures inside the stunning family home:

1. Whitewood Park, Liverpool, L9 7LF

Purplebricks

2. Whitewood Park, Liverpool, L9 7LF

Purplebricks

3. Whitewood Park, Liverpool, L9 7LF

Purplebricks

4. Whitewood Park, Liverpool, L9 7LF

Purplebricks

