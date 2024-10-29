Inside Jurgen Klopp’s extraordinary Liverpool mansion with leisure complex and cinema - for sale at £4.25m

Jurgen Klopp's multi-million pound mansion is up for sale and features a trophy room, leisure complex, cinema and luxury spa.

Located on Victoria Road in Formby - dubbed ‘Millionaire’s Row’ - the huge property is on the market after new Liverpool manager Arne Slot turned down the chance to move in as Klopp ended his nine-year tenure at the club. Now, Liverpool FC have listed the breath-taking mansion for sale and it is up for grabs for £4.25m.

Previously owned by Steven Gerrard and former Anfield boss Brendan Rogers, the Reds bought the house in 2019 and it features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, four reception rooms, trophy room and a swimming pool complex, complete with changing facilities and a steam room.

Set on private land with secure gated access, the spectacular property also benefits from a separate glass leisure complex kitted out with a gym, treatment room and bar area, and there is ample parking space for multiple cars.

The grand master bedroom features ‘his’ and ‘hers’ dressing rooms and an en suite bathroom complete with a sparkling chandelier. There is even a home salon for all your beauty needs and a home cinema for enjoying the latest films.

Viewings are strictly by appointment only, and proof of funding will be requested by the agent, Berkley Shaw Real Estate, prior to viewing.

Location: Victoria Road, Freshfield, Formby L37

Price: £4,250,000

Agent: Berkley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby

This magnificent mansion is on the market for £4.25m.

1. Inside Merseyside's most expensive mansion

It is located on Victoria Road, also known as 'Millionaire's Row'.

A grand entranceway sets the tone for just how luxurious this property is.

The first floor landing.

