We tour the charming Liverpool 3-bed home for sale with spacious driveway and garden

By Adriana Amor
Published 29th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Discover a charming 3-bed semi-detached home on Linkside Road, Liverpool, featuring a spacious open-plan living area, a generous garden, and off-road parking for multiple vehicles.

The charming semi-detached family home is located in the popular Linkside Road and is on the market for £350,000 with Purplebricks.

The lovely property briefly comprises of a spacious, open-plan lounge/kitchen/diner room, a utility/WC, hall and study/office on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to three generous bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Externally, the modern property benefits from a spacious driveway offering off-road parking for multiple vehicles and a generous rear garden offering a private outdoor retreat with ample space for children to play, gardening, or summer entertaining.

1. Linkside Road, Liverpool, L25

Purplebricks

