This stunning Arts and Crafts detached family home with dramatic panoramic views across the Mersey estuary and out to North Wales is a rare gem of a property.

The five-bedroom house, which stands on a private road, mixes historic charm with modern luxury and is one of the proudest residences set within the prestigious area of Blundellsands.

A stone's throw from Crosby beach and direct links to nearby Liverpool city centre, it is on the market for offers in the region of £1,350,000.

Split over three floors, there is even an observation deck at the top of the house to enjoy the astonishing views and the mature rolling gardens.

Other notable features include oak flooring, a large kitchen with an Aga, a grand hallway and a detached double garage with its own driveway. For viewings contact Entwistle Green on 01519 242278 or fill in a from on agent's website.

Property Summary

Location: Park Drive, Crosby, L23

Price: £1,350,000

1 . Park Drive, Crosby, L23 The five-bedroom house was designed in a classic Arts and Crafts style. | Image: Entwistle Green

2 . Park Drive, Crosby, L23 'Hawkstone' is a rare gem of a property, with and abundance of character and charm. | Image: Entwistle Green

3 . Park Drive, Crosby, L23 Flowing from the grand hallway, the main living room, dining room, main cloakroom and study feature mostly solid oak flooring. | Image: Entwistle Green