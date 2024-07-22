This stunning four-bedroom detached house has been remodelled and extended to make the most of it's prime location in one of the most sought-after villages near Liverpool.
Located on the prestigious tree lined road of Larkhill Lane, in Formby, it's just a stone’s throw from the National Trust Red Squirrel Reserve, sandy beaches and adjoins Victoria Road, which is also known as Merseyside’s Millionaires' Row.
Listed on Stephanie Macnab Estate Agents and Rightmove, this fully renovated home is a combination of white walls and timber cladding on the exterior and open plan living in the interior. Upon entry, you are greeted with a classic wooden and glass staircase and impressive floor to roof windows over front of house, framing wooded views and flood the reception area with light.
Other notable features throughout the property include a walk-in dresser and en-suite bathrooms in the bedrooms, a snug and home gym, kids play and utility rooms, a boot room and an outdoor entertainment spaces, including a hot tub.
For viewings contact Stephanie Macnab Estate Agents on 01704 334531 or email through Rightmove.
Property Summary
Location: Larkhill Lane, Formby, Liverpool L37
Price: £950,000
