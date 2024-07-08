Liverpool for sale: Three-bedroom apartment on Gambier Terrace with picturesque view of cathedral

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 8th Jul 2024, 17:08 BST

Take a look inside this beautiful Georgian home which has hit the market in a much sought-after location in L1.

This three-bedroom apartment on Gambier Terrace, in the heart of Liverpool's Georgian Quarter, is currently up for sale for offers in the region of £425,000.

Located on an exclusive, leafy street of 19th-century houses, it overlooks St. James's Gardens and Liverpool Cathedral. It's just a stones throw from the boutique shops, quaint cafes, restaurants and theatres of the Hope Street area and a short walk to the city centre.

The Georgian apartment mixes period features - such as fireplaces, high ceilings, tiled floors and living spaces that have an air of grandeur - with modernity. The kitchen/morning room is the heart of the home and has direct access to an outside courtyard, perfect for a morning coffee.

The uniquely styled home has three bedrooms, a family bathroom, an oak-panelled study and access to a large shared garden at the rear of the property.

For viewings, contact Purple Bricks through their online form.

Location: Gambier Terrace, Liverpool, L1

Price: Offers around £425,000

Estate Agent: Purple Bricks.

The property offers a picturesque view of Liverpool Cathedral.

1. Gambier Terrace, Liverpool, L1 7BG

The property offers a picturesque view of Liverpool Cathedral. | Image: Purple Bricks & coward_lion/stock.adobe

Gambier Terrace effortlessly blends historical charm with modern elegance.

2. Gambier Terrace, Liverpool, L1 7BG

Gambier Terrace effortlessly blends historical charm with modern elegance. | Image: Purple Bricks

The open-plan kitchen diner is the heart of the home and has direct access to an outside courtyard.

3. Gambier Terrace, Liverpool, L1 7BG

The open-plan kitchen diner is the heart of the home and has direct access to an outside courtyard. | Image: Purple Bricks

The three bedrooms are generously sized. Each room is bathed in natural light through the large windows.

4. Gambier Terrace, Liverpool, L1 7BG

The three bedrooms are generously sized. Each room is bathed in natural light through the large windows. | Image: Purple Bricks

