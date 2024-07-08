This three-bedroom apartment on Gambier Terrace, in the heart of Liverpool's Georgian Quarter, is currently up for sale for offers in the region of £425,000.
Located on an exclusive, leafy street of 19th-century houses, it overlooks St. James's Gardens and Liverpool Cathedral. It's just a stones throw from the boutique shops, quaint cafes, restaurants and theatres of the Hope Street area and a short walk to the city centre.
The Georgian apartment mixes period features - such as fireplaces, high ceilings, tiled floors and living spaces that have an air of grandeur - with modernity. The kitchen/morning room is the heart of the home and has direct access to an outside courtyard, perfect for a morning coffee.
The uniquely styled home has three bedrooms, a family bathroom, an oak-panelled study and access to a large shared garden at the rear of the property.
For viewings, contact Purple Bricks through their online form.
Location: Gambier Terrace, Liverpool, L1
Price: Offers around £425,000
Estate Agent: Purple Bricks.
